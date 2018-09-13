Jalapeno M&M’s?! I Think I’m Gonna Just Stick To The Classic Peanut!

Photo Cred: TSG

So if pretzel, peanut butter, and caramel M&M’s weren’t exciting enough for you, the candy giant is coming out with new worldly flavors to melt in your mouth…but not in your hand.

SnackChatLive managed to get a hold of the three unreleased flavors, posting photos of the wrappers to the site.

The new M&M’s are “Internationally Inspired Flavors,” coming in English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and Thai Coconut Peanut.

While M&M’s hasn’t set a release date, SnackChatLive says they will debut sometime next year.

Of their varieties of late, which are your favorites? I only like plain, peanut and peanut butter. I didn’t even love almond or the crispy ones.

What new flavor would you like to see next?