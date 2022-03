You-Tube star turned prizefighter Jake Paul has now put out a bid for Will Smith and Chris Rock to fight it out in the squared circle.

Paul has offered up $15 million for each fighter to air out their differences after last night’s slap heard around the world at the Oscars. “Let’s do it in August after my undercard,” said Jake on Twitter.

Do you think that either of them would accept the offer? Who do you think would win between the two?