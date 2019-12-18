Jake Hoot wins 'The Voice,' handing coach Kelly Clarkson her third victory

Tyler Golden/NBC

Tyler Golden/NBCKelly Clarkson notched her third victory as a coach on The Voice, as her artist Jake Hoot was crowned the season 17 winner. He receives a recording contract as her grand prize.

Hoot, a 31-year-old country singer from Cookeville, Tennessee, finished ahead of runner-up, 29-year-old rocker Ricky Duran of Team Blake Shelton.

Powerhouse singer Katie Kadan, from Team John Legend and 34-year-old former corrections officer Rose Short, from Gwen Stefani’s team, finished in third place and fourth place, respectively.

During the two-hour results show, each finalist performed with a special guest. Kadan joined Adam Lambert to perform Cher's "Believe;" Rose teamed up with gospel legend Yolanda Adams on Adams' “In the Midst of It All”; Duran joined Gary Clarke Jr. for Clarke's “Pearl Cadillac”; and Hoot joined Little Big Town for the band's hit, "Over Drinking."

The musical lineup also included Lady Antebellum performing their latest single, “What If I Never Get Over You”; The Black Eyed Peas, joined by reggaeton singer J Balvin and dance group Illuminate for with “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”; Dua Lipa performing "Don't Start Now"; Jennifer Hudson with "Memory, from the upcoming film adaptation of Cats, in which she co-stars; Luke Combs delivering “Even Though I'm Leaving“; and The Voice season 16 winner Maelyn singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The Voice will be back in early 2020 on NBC, with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend joined by new coach Nick Jonas.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.