Jake Gyllenhaal breaks his silence about Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” says the song “has nothing to do with me”

Taylor Swift‘s fans have long believed her song “All Too Well” is about Jake Gyllenhaal, her ex whom she dated for about three months in 2010 — a rumor Taylor’s neither confirmed nor denied. Jake also has remained silent, but in the wake of Taylor releasing the 10-minute version of the heartbreak anthem, he’s finally speaking out.

“It has nothing to do with me,” Gyllenhall tells Esquire. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

The actor also had some words for Taylor’s fans when it comes to how they’ve treated him online.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” Jake declared. “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.”

Despite needing to shut off comments on his Instagram posts, Jake says his life wasn’t made harder when “All Too Well” was released. And if you’re wondering if he’s listened to Red (Taylor’s Version), the answer is “No” — the same answer he has when asked if there’s any lingering resentment about his famous ex, or the song.

“My life is wonderful,” says Jake, 41. “I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

Gyllenhaal’s currently dating Jeanne Cadieu, a 26-year-old French model.

