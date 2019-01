It’s official, Alanis Morissette is heading to Broadway!

Alanis has allowed songs from her album “Jagged Little Pill” to be used in a play that will hit Broadway in the fall.

Alanis is another of many artists giving a shot at Broadway, that includes Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go’s.

Do you think you’ll be checking out “Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway?

What are your thoughts on the influx of musical artists albums coming to Broadway?