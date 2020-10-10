Jack White Is Tonight’s SNL Musical Guest

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

Jack White will be a last-minute replacement on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

He’ll replace country singer Morgan Wallen, who was yanked from the show earlier this week for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols – after a TikTok video surfaced of him partying in Alabama without a mask. Producer Lorne Michaels says Wallen will be invited back at a later date.

White has performed on SNL three times before, most recently in 2018. He’ll be releasing a White Stripes Greatest Hits collection in December.

Who are some of your all-time favorite SNL musical guests?