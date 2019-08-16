Jack-o-lanterns? SNOOOOOZE!! Yoga Skeletons Are What You Need This Halloween!

Forget about the cobwebs and jack-o’-lanterns; Better Homes & Gardens says that this coming Halloween’s hottest trend will be yoga skeletons.

Michaels craft store will have you feeling the spooky zen with four different skeletal poses, from the Lotus to the Tree. Now you can say “namaste” to your trick-or-treaters; the yoga skeletons are available now at Michael’s. At least this time when bones crack during yoga they won’t be yours.

Do you have a Halloween ornament that you put up every single year? What’s the coolest Halloween decoration you’ve ever seen? I have an AWESOME Halloween tree! It’s wirey and black with orange lights! I can’t wait to put it out!