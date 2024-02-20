Jack Harlow’s still at #1, Beyoncé’s in at #2 and Noah Kahan scores first top 10

Jack Harlow‘s “Lovin’ On Me” holds onto the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week, while Beyoncé‘s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” blasts in at #2. The latter gives Bey her 22nd top 10 single. It’s also her first entry and her first #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” is one of two songs Bey released February 11; the other is “Sixteen Carriages,” which enters the Hot 100 at #38 and is currently #9 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Noah Kahan‘s “Stick Season” has climbed from #11 to #10, becoming his first top 10 hit. As Billboard notes, Noah is the only writer on that song, making this the first top 10 by a solo artist to be written solely by that artist since Zach Bryan‘s “Something In the Orange” more than a year ago.

Noah’s album Stick Season has now climbed to #3 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, thanks to the release of its final iteration, Stick Season (Forever).

