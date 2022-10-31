Jack Harlow’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut features the return of Tom Hanks’ David S. Pumpkins

Will Heath/NBC

Rapper Jack Harlow pulled double duty as Saturday Night Live‘s host and musical guest, in an episode that also featured the return of Tom Hanks‘ perennial Halloween favorite, David S. Pumkins.

The sketch saw Harlow and SNL castmembers Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes play riders on a scary amusement park attraction that featured classic horror film characters, including Mike Meyers, Annabelle, Pennywise, Freddie Kruger and, to the confusion of the riders, frequent appearances from Pumpkins and his dancing skeleton sidekicks, played by Mikey Day and former SNL star Bobby Moynahan.

Earlier, Harlow used his opening monologue to poke fun at himself, rattling off a number of comments he’d seen on social media, including, “A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat. They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia.”

“One guy” the “First Class the singer noted, said “I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special. You can find somebody who looks like him at any local gas station.”

“I’ve heard them say, I look like if you tried to draw Justin Timberlake from memory,” he shared, adding, “I think my favorite one might be ‘Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theater.’”

He then attempted to dispel the “strange rumors” he’s five-foot-ten or he was “created by the CIA,” and warned kids dressing like him for Halloween to “cut it out because my culture is not a costume.”

Harlow’s musical performances included a medley of “Lil Secret”/”First Class,” followed later by “State Fair.”

Harlow was the second host this season to double as musical guest this season, following Megan Thee Stallion on October 15.







