Jack Harlow’s new album features collaborations with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and more

Urban Wyatt

Jack Harlow‘s new album Come Home the Kids Miss You arrives Friday and, ahead of the hotly anticipated release, the “First Class” rapper unveiled the record’s complete track list, which features some surprise collabs.

Harlow’s new album features the likes of Pharrell, Drake, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne. In order, Jack and the “Happy” singer perform on the seventh track, titled “Movie Star,” while Harlow teams with Drizzy on the 10th song, “Churchill Downs.”

The “Nail Tech” rapper features JT on the album’s 12th track, “Parent Trap,” and Lil Wayne is on the song right after, titled “Poison.”

Prior to releasing the track list, Harlow hyped his fanbase by tweeting out, “Strictly legends on my album. Any guesses???”

Surprisingly, Harlow also included Dua Lipa in his forthcoming work; that is, he named the fifth track after her. He already teased a little bit of the single, which sees him trying to shoot his shot with the “Levitating” singer.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature/ I check the web, they out here chewin’ me up,” he rapped in a video sneak peek of the track, which he shared Monday. He also mimed shooting a basketball, letting fans know exactly what he hopes the song will accomplish.

Harlow also shared a teaser trailer for Come Home the Kids Miss You, which features actress Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World fame sobbing in her car.

The album drops this Friday, May 6, and is available to pre-order now. It follows the “Industry Baby” rapper’s 2020 debut release, Thats What They All Say, which is RIAA-certified Platinum.

