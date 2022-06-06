Jack Harlow works the drive-thru at KFC

Courtesy of KFC

Last week, Jack Harlow announced that as part of his partnership with KFC, he’d be introducing a signature meal at the fast-food chain. Over the weekend, he personally made sure fans got a taste of the new menu item.

As previously reported, on Saturday, a KFC in Smyrna, Georgia was transformed into Jack’s Meal HQ, giving fans in the area the first crack at Jack’s combo of KFC Mac & Cheese, Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a side of ranch, Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade. But Billboard reports that Jack himself turned up at the location, donned a uniform and surprised some customers at the drive-thru window.

The restaurant announced Jack’s presence with a massive KFC bucket in the parking lot adorned with the Kentucky rapper’s mug.

The “First Class” artist first teamed with KFC in December to donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Kentucky tornado relief.

