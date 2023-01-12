Jack Harlow teams up with Doritos for their 2023 Super Bowl ad

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While some people watch the Super Bowl for the football, others tune in purely for the commercials. With the big game weeks away, Doritos amped up the excitement by releasing a teaser of their ad, which features Jack Harlow.

The commercial starts with the rapper being swarmed by fans and paparazzi as he escapes into his car. He then cracks open a bag of Doritos and is about to dive in when a pap screams at him, “Is it true about the love triangle?”

Jack shrugs before letting out a noncommittal “maybe,” then shoves a chip in his mouth.

The clip ends with another paparazzi mishearing Harlow and screaming, “Baby? You’re having a baby?!”

Fans can watch the “Love Triangle” commercial in full when it airs during the Super Bowl on February 12. The big game, held this year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, starts airing at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

