Jack Harlow releases music video for “Like a Blade of Grass”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow just wrapped his North American arena tour, but he isn’t ready to go into hibernation just yet.

The day after closing out his jaunt at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Harlow released a new music video for “Like a Blade of Grass” off his ﻿Come Home the Kids Miss You album.

The video shows Jack, who is bathed in pink and blue lights, performing in front of a massive crowd that sings along with him. It appears the footage has been stitched together from previous tour performances, as he’s wearing multiple outfits. Some clips show him interacting with the audience.

Not all clips are of his tour, however. There are some scenes of him hanging out backstage and grooving in a party bus with his pals.

Harlow is set to take over Saturday Night Live as both its host and musical performer on October 29. This marks the second time he’ll sing on the show, but his first time as host. It’s unknown at this time what songs he’ll perform.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.