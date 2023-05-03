Jack Harlow launches The Jack Harlow Foundation to help his hometown

Generation Now/Atlantic Records

Jack Harlow truly is a hometown hero: He’s launched a new charitable foundation to help Louisville, Kentucky, the city that raised him.

The Jack Harlow Foundation launched on Wednesday, May 3, with gifts to four Kentucky-based organizations. One, Sponsor4Success, helps disadvantaged kids with educational and athletic expenses, improves living conditions for senior citizens, and funds programs for schools and churches.

Another, Centro Latino, improves the lives of Latinos in five Kentucky counties, and a third, Russell: A Place of Promise, focuses on Black wealth building in Louisville. The fourth recipient, Adelante Hispanic Achievers, empowers Hispanic and Latinx youth.

In a statement, Jack says, “With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me. Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference.”

He adds, “My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

As previously reported, on May 3 Jack is being honored with a “Hometown Heroes” banner, given to Louisville natives who “use their national and international platforms to continue to give back to the city and make a difference.”

Last week, Jack released his new album, Jackman — the cover shows him standing in an alley in his old neighborhood — and celebrated by visiting several Louisville schools, including his alma mater, Atherton High School.

