Jack Harlow announces tour, speaks about the importance of humility

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Even though ﻿Jack Harlow‘s career is taking off, he’s keeping his feet firmly planted on the ground.

Speaking to Apple Music’s ﻿Zane Lowe﻿, Harlow admitted he’s enjoying the financial freedom that’s come with his newfound fame. “I think my biggest concern right now is getting everyone I care about secure. And sadly, it’s just, it’s very financial. Taking the weight off people I care about shoulders feels really good in the most simplistic way,” he shared.

The “Industry Baby” collaborator explained his financial support doesn’t necessarily mean fancy gifts, but by taking care of things like bills and rent. “You can just liberate people,” said Harlow. “The best part of having money is not thinking about money. It’s not about the cars. It’s not about the jewelry. It’s not about the flex. It’s about the security. It’s about being able to say, ‘Well, I don’t have to stress about that,’ because that is weighing so many people down.”

He says being able to share that feeling with those he cares about is one of the best things in life. That also helps him to stay grounded.

Harlow notes that what goes up always comes down — even his career. “The world’s going to turn on me soon,” he said. “I’m just saying, inevitably, that’s what happens.”

Harlow says he has a “good feeling” that he’ll make a comeback because he’s not taking anything for granted. “I’m starting to realize that humility is just more important than ever right now,” he said. “Just keeping a hold of that because it’s a long way down if you get with the hype.”

Harlow also announced his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which kicks off September 6 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.