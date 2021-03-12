J-Rod no more: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Looks like the wedding is off for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and had twice postponed their nuptials during the pandemic, have decided to go their separate ways, sources told multiple outlets Friday.

J-Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, were photographed just last month together in the Dominican Republic, where J-Lo is filming her new movie, Shotgun Wedding. According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, A-Rod is now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, while J-Lo continues to film in DR.

In an interview last month with Allure, Jennifer revealed that she and Alex had been to couple’s therapy while in quarantine.

“I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time,'” explained Lopez.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves,” she continued. “We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The two had been dating since 2017. They were extremely public in documenting their relationship online and often spoke about how well their families blended together. Lopez has two children from her former marriage to singer Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has two children as well with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.