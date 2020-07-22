J Lo STRANDED!!! But Don’t Worry….She Was In The Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez was left stranded with her children, Max and Emme in the Hamptons on Tuesday. The Bronx singer was ready for a day at the beach when her dune buggy was towed away leaving her with no transportation.

Lopez was visiting Mecox Beach in Bridgehampton, which requires permits for local residents who want to use the beach. The permits are honored on an availability basis and as Lopez arrived, she drove her dune buggy past attendants without showing permits.

Tow trucks towed away the dune buggies and Lopez was seen texting and calling for someone to pick her and her kids up. A friend came to rescue J. Lo, her kids and her entourage in Alex Rodriguez’s blue Ford Bronco, they then left to pick up the impounded vehicles.

Jennifer has been spending the summer in the Hamptons with her kids and Rodriguez while working on several investments including a telemedical service and a venture with the New York Mets.

Have you ever been left stranded without transportation? Ummmmm, yes…..