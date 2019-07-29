J-Lo Stopped Her Miami Concert To Sing Happy Birthday To A-Rod!

J-Lo made sure that her fiance Alex Rodriguez had just as much fun on his birthday as she did during a recent concert.

It all went down at her Miami concert stop on Friday night J-Lo paused her show to sing happy birthday to the former slugger and there was even a cake on stage which has been valued at $3,000. She captured the moment on her Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating you today and everyday my love…you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm…thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life.”

What’s been the sweetest thing your mate has ever done to show their love?