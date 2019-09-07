J-Lo and Magic’s son, EJ have a dance-off!

As you may have heard Magic Johnson celebrated his 60th birthday in A-List fashion in St. Tropez over the Labor Day weekend. Check out the vid below!

Joining in the celebration was Jennifer Lopez and fiancee, Alex Rodriguez. While putting the Summer to ped the 50-year-old took to the dance floor with some hot moves.

J-Lo and Magic’s son, EJ had a dance-off, the pair danced to Tina Marie’s “Square Biz” lighting the dance floor on fire with their killer moves.

Best-selling author, public speaker, and entrepreneur @agent_dp caught the dancing divas in a video that he posted on his Instagram, it’s hard to tell who won because both EJ and J-Lo set the floor on fire!

Who do you think danced better, J-Lo or EJ? Who would you want to have a dance-off with?

