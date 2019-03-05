J Lo and J Ga? Jennifer Lopez Wants Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines To Do Her House!

Joanna Gaines may have moved on from her HGTV show Fixer Upper but that doesn’t mean she’s not remodeling anymore.

Jennifer Lopez has asked Gaines to help renovate her $6.6 million dollar mansion in Malibu.

Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres about the news last week. Jennifer’s beau Alex Rodriguez helped set up the meeting.

Gaines and Lopez were seen on the beach checking out the house. Television cameras were there as well. Could this be a Fixer Upper special on Chip and Joanna’s new channel? Stay tuned.

What celebrity designer or home improvement person would you hire if you had the money to do so? I’d totally do the Gaines’! I also really like the house flippers that do their flipping in Palm Springs, CA! “Desert Flippers”.

ps – “Play” is still one of my FAV J Lo songs! What’s yours?