In 2011 J.K Rowling launched “Pottermore”-a wizarding world website.

In 2018 after the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway she announced there would not be another Harry Potter story.

Well it looks like she has changed her mind. This Summer you will get four Harry Potter “shorts” e-books. They will be about the life and classes at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Are you excited to get more Harry Potter content?