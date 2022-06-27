J-Hope reveals title of upcoming single

ABC

BTS is on a break so its members can pursue solo careers, and J-Hope is wasting no time on his next chapter.

The singer recently revealed his debut solo album, titled Jack In The Box, is coming out next month and that he will release his first single in a couple days.

BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed on Twitter that J-Hope named his upcoming single “More” and shared its official teaser photo. The label also revealed the concept photos on Twitter, leading fans to believe a music video is also on the way.

The song arrives July 1 at midnight ET.

Big Hit previously teased the Jack In The Box album by saying it “lends voice to J-hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” The upcoming effort symbolizes the singer’s “musical personality and vision as an artist.”

The album arrives July 15.

J-Hope, born Jeong Hoseok, is the first member of BTS to release a solo album since the group announced it was taking a break. However, his bandmate Jungkook got the jump on releasing a song first by teaming with Charlie Puth for “Left and Right,” which dropped Friday.

