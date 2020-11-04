J Balvin opens up about his struggles with anxiety and depression

ABC

Colombian artist J Balvin opened up about his mental health struggles in a tearful Instagram story on Tuesday. The “Mi Gente” singer revealed that he’s suffering from anxiety and depression.

“I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect,” Balvin spoke in his native Spanish as he battled with tears. “Like any human being, I’ve had some challenges.”

The Grammy nominee revealed that he’s been suffering from “anxiety and some depression” before further revealing that he’s in a very delicate mental state.

“I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable,” the singer declared. “Possibly more than all of you.”

Thanking fans for all their wonderful support over the years, the 35-year-old “Prince of Reggaeton” assured that he will overcome his mental health struggle. However, he expressed that he wanted to be upfront with his 44.8 million followers about what he is currently going through.

“The storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all,” he vowed. “I’m not here to act, but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment.”

He signed off by flashing the peace sign and telling fans, “I love you all.”

Balvin’s openness about his mental health not only inspired fans, but other artists to take their emotional and mental needs more seriously.

One such person was Camila Cabello, who recently told Time magazine that she had an emotional reaction when the Trolls World Tour candidly spoke about his anxiety.

“During a period of intense anxiety, I saw his posts on Instagram talking about his struggle with anxiety and mental health, and I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone,” she told the publication, commending the singer for being “vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world.”

By Megan Stone

