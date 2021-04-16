J Balvin is expecting first child with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

And baby makes three! Three-time Grammy nominee J Balvin confirmed Thursday that he is adding a new member to his growing family.

The “Mi Gente” artist’s girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, shared the good news on Thursday by releasing her spread for Vogue México. The black and white photo shows Ferrer, 27, displaying her growing stomach as Balvin, 35, wraps his arms around her, placing his hands on her belly.

“Se va agrandando la familia,” the Argentinian actress wrote, which means “The family is growing,” and closed off the sweet caption with a pink beating heart emoji.

Balvin also took to his own Instagram stories to praise the love of his life, sharing the post and gushing in Spanish, “You will be a great mother.”

Ferrer described the rush of emotions she’s been experiencing since becoming pregnant in the magazine interview, telling Vogue México, “I did three [pregnancy] tests in a row because I couldn’t believe it.”

Ferrer also revealed that she and Balvin are expecting a boy, saying in the interview, “What surprised me the most was when he started kicking.”

She also disclosed how her boyfriend reacted to the wonderful news.

“He froze. I was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. That’s how it stayed, dangling,” the former Miss Argentina laughed. “I told him in person, but that’s how it remained.”

Neither Ferrer nor Balvin have revealed a due date.

