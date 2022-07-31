I’ve been eating Pizza Lunchables wrong all this time!

I might have to take a break from Tiktok! It seems like every day I am finding another thing I have been doing wrong for the majority of my life.
I was today years old when I learned the correct way to eat a Pizza Lunchable! According to Tiktok, this is how you should be making them:
@kaliemichelle90 When you’ve lived your whole adult life not knowing the proper way to eat a pizza lunchable! Sheeeeesh!! #food #closeyourrings #adulting ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell
Now at first, I didn’t believe it but then it was pointed out that the shape of container is literally made for this.
At this point, I don’t even know if I’m breathing correctly.