It’s True….They’re A Sucker For…..BEER?! JoBros Get Their Own Coors Beer!

The JONAS BROTHERS are HUGE fans of Coors Light. So naturally, Nick, Joe, and Kevin jumped at the chance to visit the brewery in Golden, Colorado, and create their own limited-edition batch.

It was a decent-sized run . . . because it’ll be available in select markets while supplies last. Look for it in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, or Tampa . . . starting in mid-November.

You’ll know it’s the Jonas Brothers’ one because their faces are superimposed onto the Coors Light mountains, like Mount Rushmore.

For better or worse, their batch won’t taste any different than your classic Coors Light, but you can crush one knowing it was made with the very talented hands of the Jonas Brothers.

It’s unclear how hands-on they were in actually implementing the recipe . . . although, it’s COORS LIGHT, so it couldn’t have been THAT complicated.

The Jonas Brothers’ love of Coors is well-documented. They drank so much of it at Nick and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding that they RAN OUT. And they also featured it in their “Only Human” video.