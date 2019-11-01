"It's time!": Mariah Carey officially kicks off the Christmas season

Columbia Records

Columbia RecordsHalloween is over and it’s officially Christmas season, as far as Mariah Carey is concerned.

In a video posted to social media Friday, the Queen of Christmas is seen lying in bed still wearing her '80s rocker Halloween costume. The time on her phone reads 11:59 p.m. As soon as the clock strikes midnight, her phone starts ringing with a call from Santa. The ringtone, of course, plays the beginning instrumental of Mariah's “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah -- now in bed wearing Christmas PJs -- picks up the call and hears a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!” from Santa. “It’s time!” she sings, then cheers, “Woooo!”

And indeed, the holidays are now in full swing for Mariah. Today, she releases Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition), commemorating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Christmas album. The two-disc set features previously unreleased recordings, bonus material and new packaging.

Mariah shared a new music video for “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” including never-before-seen footage from the original video shoot in upstate New York in 1993.

The singer's also helping you with your Christmas shopping. She’s joined forces with Amazon by curating an Amazon gift guide with items she "hand-selected."

And if that isn’t enough Christmas cheer for you, Mariah's All I Want for Christmas Is You tour kicks off with Las Vegas dates on November 22 and runs through December 15.

