It’s *time* for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ — literally

Republic/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has been teasing the different colored vinyl versions of her upcoming album Midnights, all of which come with different artwork on the back covers. Now, she’s revealing that if you get all four of the versions, you’ll get a special surprise.

“All right, I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while,” Taylor says in a new Instagram post while rocking ’70s-inspired makeup, hair and clothes. The room is wood-paneled, which also evokes the ’70s.

“So, we have four different covers for the Midnights album. And if you turn them over you there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different,” she explains.

Cut to a shot of a wall where all four covers are hanging together to make a large square. The back of each cover has several numbers on it printed on a curve. Together, they form an entire circle of numbers from 12 to 11.

“What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock,” Taylor explains. She then repeats, “It’s a clock! It’s a clock! It makes a clock! It can help you tell time.”

She then goes and hugs the wall, saying, “Oh my God, it looks so amazing!”

Conveniently, Taylor is also selling the hands of the clock and shelves to mount the album jackets on, which will make the clock, y’know, work.

Midnights comes out October 21. It’s available in Jade Green, Blood Moon, Mahogany and Moonstone Blue colored vinyl editions. Apparently, the clock trick works with the CD versions of the album as well.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.