It’s Time For Snack Chat With Cookie Monster!

Parents, quickly open your computer! Cookie Monster is hosting weekly live chats!

You heard that correctly your favorite cookie-loving Seasame Street character wants to talk with your kids online while everyone is on quarantine.

The series of chats are called “Snack Chat,” and in them, Cookie Monster talks to kids about staying healthy, to always remember to wash their hands, and of course healthy snack options.

The chats happen every Tuesday on YouTube and Facebook so mark your calendar.

What cool things are you doing with your youngsters to keep them entertained while on quarantine?

If you missed Snack Chat #1: