It's really over: Liam Hemsworth reportedly files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Presley Ann/WireImageLooks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth won't be reconciling anytime soon: TMZ reports that Liam just filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, Liam cited that old standard, "irreconcilable differences," on the legal docs. The divorce should be pretty simple, though: The couple had a prenup, and there are no children involved.

The couple, who just tied the knot in December after dating on and off for ten years, announced on August 10 that they were splitting, but they'd reportedly been apart since June.

While sources tell TMZ that Liam is "over the marriage," they also claim Miley reached out to him as recently as this week, saying she wanted to save the relationship. Supposedly, it was Liam who was firm about things being over, and the sources say his team told him he'd be "insane" to try to reconcile with Miley.

Since Miley and Liam separated, there have been accusations of infidelity on Miley's part and drug use on Liam's part. In fact, in the song "Slide Away," which Miley released last week, she sings, "I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills." Liam denies any substance abuse, however.

