Welp, guess I don’t need Netflix anymore!

If you’re an Office fan, you only have a year and a half to binge-watch every episode because, in 2021, the comedy is leaving Netflix. The series will move over to NBC’s new streaming service starting in January 2021, which makes sense, since that’s where the sitcom aired for nine seasons.

The Office is really the only thing I watch on Netflix anymore. Are you going to keep your subscription after the Office is gone.