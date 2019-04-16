It's official: Justin Bieber is featured on new Lil Dicky song, coming out this Friday

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC ImagesLast week, TMZ reported that Justin Bieber's first music release of 2019 would be a collaboration with Lil Dicky: both a song and a video. Now, the comic rapper has confirmed the team-up is coming this Friday.

In a video posted on his socials, Dicky says, "Hi, I think I have to start talking to you guys about this new song and video I'm putting out this week because I'm so excited."

He continues, "I've really never been this excited for anything in my life. So many things I want to tell you but I just want to start with two simple words: Justin. Bieber."

Justin retweeted Dicky's post and wrote, "Friday. Let’s save the world."

As previously reported, TMZ said that in addition to Justin, the video for the song will feature an all-star cast including DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Adam Levine.

In other Bieber news, he apparently made Billie Eilish's life during Coachella when, during Ariana Grande's set, he met the chart-topping singer in person and hugged her. Justin is one of Billie's idols. You can watch video of the encounter on Justin's socials.

Scooter Braun, who is both Justin and Ariana's manager, retweeted the video and wrote, "She finally met the kid. beautiful moment!"

