It's official: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's single is coming on Friday

Courtesy Ed Sheeran's InstagramThey may not care, but we sure do: Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Justin Bieber now has a name and a release date.

The song is called "I Don't Care" and it'll officially arrive May 10. The two previously teased it on social media as "IDC."

Some of the song's lyrics appear to have been posted on Justin and Ed's Instagrams as well. If you put the two posts together, the lyrics are revealed as: "'Cause I don't care/when I'm with my baby, yeah/All the bad things disappear/and you making me feel/that maybe I am somebody/I can deal with the bad nights/when I'm with my baby, yeah."

The song could be interpreted as describing Justin's feelings towards his wife Hailey, who he credits with helping him through his recent emotional struggles and anxiety. It also could be inspired by Ed's girlfriend -- or wife, we're not sure -- Cherry Seaborn.

Ed and Justin previously collaborated on the songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water.

