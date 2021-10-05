It’s official: Adele is back! New song coming Oct. 15

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The billboards, social media alterations and rumors are all true: Adele is back!

The superstar has posted a teaser for a new song called “Easy on Me,” which will be released October 15. The teaser is a clip of what appears to be a video for the song, shot in black and white.

We see Adele sliding a cassette marked “Easy on Me” into the tape player in a car, which is hauling a trailer. She turns it up and then drives down a country road with her hand out the window, as pages of sheet music fly out the back of the vehicle. A gentle piano intro is all we get of the song…for now.

Adele’s new album — if this is indeed a teaser for an entire album — will be her first release since 2015’s 25. Rumor has it the project will be called 30, as that’s the age the now-33-year-old singer was when she broke up with her husband, Simon, the father of her son.

