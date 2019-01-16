It’s Not Easy To Work With/For Mariah Carey. You Might End Up Paying HER!

Mariah Carey is suing her former personal assistant for allegedly recording her doing things and wanting $8 million dollars.

According to the lawsuit, Mariah is suing her former assistant Lianna Azarian who was hired back in 2015 and quickly began using her credit card and trading her personal items for discounts.

Carey also claims that Azarian was recording personal activities that could’ve been “extremely damaging” or “embarrassing” if they came out to the public.

Mariah goes on to claim that the blackmail started after she fired Azarian after she was fired in November of 2017.

The amount that Carey is seeking in damages isn’t being revealed.

