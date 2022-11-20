It’s me (again), hi: Taylor Swift returns to number one with ‘Midnights’

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has returned to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart after being temporarily dislodged by Her Loss, the new joint album by Drake and 21 Savage.

Midnights has now been number one for three non-consecutive weeks. This past week, it sold 204,000 units, making it the first album to sell at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of release since Adele did it in 2015 with 25.

Elsewhere on the chart, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson debuts at number five with his second solo album, Faith in the Future, which features his latest hit, “Bigger Than Me.” It’s his highest-charting release to date. His debut, Walls, opened at number nine in 2020.

And it’s worth mentioning that rock legend Bruce Springsteen has scored his 22nd top 10 album with his new album Only the Strong Survive, an album of R&B and soul covers.

