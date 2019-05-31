It’s HERE! Whatcha Think Of Katy’s New Song?!

Katy Perry dropped the vid for her song “Never Really Over” at midnight! Did you stay up or just watch it when you woke up?

The song talks about relationships and in the video we see Katy glowing in love and light while wearing a pretty awesome wig.

Perry’s latest song and video are the first since the “Witness” album of 2018 that didn’t sell as well as planned.

Why do you think people aren’t gravitating to Katy’s music like they use to anymore? Do you believe “American Idol” is helping or hurting her career?