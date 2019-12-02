It's her Time to Shine: Ally Brooke announces first solo headlining tour

Walt Disney Television/Lou RoccoFresh off her stint on Dancing with the Stars, Ally Brooke is ready to hit the road.

The singer has announced her debut headlining Time to Shine tour, set to kick off next year. So far, two shows have been announced: one at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on March 16 and one at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre on April 7. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6, with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 3.

“I CAN'T WAIT TO SHINE WITH Y'ALL NEXT YEAR!” Ally tweeted. “Where else do you think I'll be bringing my #TimeToShineTour!? Stay tuned...”

Ally is set to perform this Sunday, December 8 on the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, airing on Fox.

Last week, she finished in third place on DWTS and released her new single, "No Good."

