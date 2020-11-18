It’s Good To Be Friends With George Clooney!

A few years back, one of GEORGE CLOONEY’s friends said that George once invited 14 friends over for dinner . . . and surprised each one of them with a suitcase, which contained a MILLION DOLLARS . . . in CASH.

George has never confirmed or denied the story . . . until now. And it’s TRUE.

In an interview with “GQ“, George said that it happened in 2013, after he met his wife Amal . . . but before they started dating. He was single, had plenty of money, and wanted to thank the people who helped him get where he was.

The friends were mostly older than him. They’d loaned him money . . . let him sleep on their couches when he was broke . . . and helped him in other ways over the past 35 years.

He said, quote, “I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this . . . [and] if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the [heck] am I waiting to get hit by a bus?

Okay So how was George going to get his hands on $14 million in cash?

He did some research, and found out that there’s an “undisclosed location” in downtown L.A. that has, quote, “giant pallets of cash.”

And that’s when this starts to sound like a heist movie.

He rented an old beat-up van that said “Florist” on it, and drove to the place. He got in a freight elevator, WITH the van, took it down to the vault and loaded it up with cash.

He only told his assistant and a couple of security guys. George said they were SOILING THEIR SHORTS over the plan. But he pulled it off without a hitch.

George divided the loot into 14 packs, and they weren’t as heavy as you’d think. He didn’t talk about how he handled the taxes . . . but the friend who first told the story said that George told them he’d covered that beforehand.

(Now I’m curious . . . how much does $1 million in cash weigh?)