It's gonna be May — so Lance Bass weighs in on a possible *NSYNC reunion

ABC NewsIt's April 30 and *NSYNC's Lance Bass know what that means: "It's Gonna Be MAY!"

The popular meme, based on Justin Timberlake's pronunciation of the word "me" in *NSYNC's hit "It's Gonna Be Me," pops up every April 30. Lance got in on the fun by stopping by ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday sporting a Justin-inspired wig.

"It's a meme world, I guess, these days," Lance said of the popularity of the "It's Gonna Be MAY" memes. "When we recorded that song, there was no social media, so we had no idea this would happen. And it's funny, because we never thought of the way Justin pronounced 'May' before until this meme started going around, so hey, it fits."

*NSYNC is top of mind these days ever since the group's surprise reunion -- minus JT -- during Ariana Grande's set at Coachella.

"She asked us last minute to do it and we're like, 'That probably will never happen.' It's hard to get all of us together in one room," Lance said on GMA. "But we got four of us together and it was a lot of fun. She's incredible. What a talent and she really fit into the group perfectly. Her vocals were really incredible to harmonize with."

As for a more permanent reunion, Lance says, "You know I'm down," adding, "After Coachella, a lot of offers [are] definitely coming our way, but I have no idea if we're going to do anything. We shall discuss."

Meanwhile, Lance guest-stars on ABC's Single Parents this week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.