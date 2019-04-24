It’s Going To Be An Epic Summer Concert Season With Live Nation!

Today Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1st through May 7th and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees). Kicking off an epic summer concert season, the offer will include over two million tickets to 2,800+ in-demand shows from Live Nation’s upcoming roster of tours across North America. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including:

311 & Dirty Heads

Alabama

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Anjelah Johnson

Backstreet Boys

Brad Paisley

Brantley Gilbert

Breaking Benjamin

Brian Regan

Bring Me The Horizon

Bryan Adams

Bush & +LIVE+

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Celeste Barber

Chris Young

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

Countess Luann

Dane Cook

Derek Hough

Dierks Bentley

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive

Disturbed

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Enanitos Verdes

Eros Ramazzotti

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

Florence + the Machine

Florida Georgia Line

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

Ghost

Gloria Trevi

GRiZ

Heart

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iliza Shlesinger

IMOMSOHARD

Impractical Jokers

Jason Aldean

JB Smoove

Jennifer Lopez

Joe Budden

Jon Bellion

Justin Willman

KIDZBOP

KISS

Kodak Black

KORN & Alice In Chains

LANY

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

Luis Miguel

Lukas Graham

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marco Antonio Solis

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Miranda Lambert

moe. & Blues Traveler

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

New Kids On The Block

Norm Macdonald

Papa Roach

Patton Oswalt

Pentatonix

Peter Frampton

Preacher Lawson

The Clintons

PRETTYMUCH

Rascal Flatts

Rob Thomas

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Santana

Sara Bareilles

Shinedown

Slipknot

The 1975

The Black Keys

The Chainsmokers

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

The Head and the Heart

The Who

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Thomas Rhett

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Vampire Weekend

Vic Dibetto

Wanda Sykes

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Wisin Y Yandel

Wiz Khalifa

Zac Brown Band

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Live Nation venues this summer to enjoy new food offerings including: Questlove’s innovative spin on the classic cheesesteak made with Impossible meat, actor Danny Trejos’ famous Los Angeles tacos, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama’s favorite fried chicken from celebrity chef Art Smith, Italian favorites from Top Chef’s Fabio Viviani, hand-crafted gourmet hotdogs and sausages from Dog Haus, and new signature Live Nation cocktails curated by world-class mixologist Sean Kenyon.

Live Nation is also celebrating National Concert Week around the world in: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, UK, and Latin America.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation U.S. Concerts Media Contacts:

Emily Bender, emilybender@livenation.com

Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Live Nation U.S. Venues Media Contact:

Liz Sharkey, lizsharkey@livenation.com