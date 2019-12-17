It’s Force Family Fued With The Star Wars Families!

The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show for a round of “Force Family Feud.”

J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell, as well as Chewbacca, battled it out with the cast being divided into two teams, the “Walkerskys” vs. the “Vadersteins.”

Questions like, “What is the worst body part to have chopped off by a lightsaber?” was asked Abrams, who was going head to head with Issac, said “leg.” The Vadersteins won the game in the end.

When asked which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate, Jar Jar Binks took the top vote. Other highlights included kids asking the cast questions.

