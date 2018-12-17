It’s Finally Here! The “My Palm Beach Box” Subscription Box!

We all love subscription boxes! Getting surprises every month or quarter is always a welcomed gift! Well we now have one of our very own! I met with Sarah Schuh the creator of “My Palm Beach Box” to see what’s in it for the Winter Box!

Check out the vid for a special Discount Code!!

MY PALM BEACH BOX – THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING!

First PBC based subscription service to explore what community has to offer.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL. – Palm Beach is a niche of its own and now those who love the land of sunshine, palm trees and lots of Lilly can get in on the fun with My Palm Beach Box.

My Palm Beach Box, a subscription-based service, is the gift that keeps on giving. Filled with products from South Florida based boutiques, restaurants, fitness centers and so much more, the Box is not only a great gift idea, but also the perfect opportunity to explore what the famous Florida community is known and loved for.

Each box comes with eight items, such as gift cards, event tickets, and beauty products, for recipients to try the businesses. Just a sample of some of the participants include Ouzo Bay, Jupiter Candles, Lost Harbour Distillery, and The Original Popcorn House. My Palm Beach Box offers individual boxpurchases for $39.95, seasonal boxes – 4 per year for $160, a birthday box for $49.95, and even a foodie box for $49.95! My Palm Beach Box is a great new homeowner gift and a great gift to anybody living in Palm Beach County who loves to try and support local businesses. You can order one box to try, or a subscription for the gift that keeps on giving throughout the year.

“My Palm Beach Box is the only local subscription box for Palm Beach County,” shared co-founder Sarah Schuh. “You can find at least $300 worth of products from local businesses in each one. And, whether you try just an individual box or the entire year long subscription, we are sure you won’t be disappointed!”

My Palm Beach Box was started in the summer of 2018 by owners and friends, Krisann Simon and Sarah Schuh. Simon, who has a background as a designer for an award-winning national magazine, is excited to bring her design talents to My Palm Beach Box. Schuh, is the definition of a “Momprenuer”. She has been featured on the ABC hit show Shark Tank for her business Sealed By Santa. The duo, who met at Florida Atlantic University, are excited about promoting the local economy with My Palm Beach Box and are living up to their motto of shop local, play local!

For more information or to purchase your box visit www.mypalmbeachbox.com. Enter keyword WRMF for your discount!

Stay up to date on all My Palm Beach Box happenings by following them on Instagram at:

https://www.instagram.com/ mypalmbeachbox/.