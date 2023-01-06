“It’s done and sold”: Director of Rihanna documentary teases when fans can finally watch it

Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

The wait for Rihanna‘s documentary may be coming to an end, says director Peter Berg.

Berg, who directed the 2012 film Battleship that starred Rihanna, shared the status update with The Hollywood Reporter. He said there’s one last step and that’s getting approval from Rihanna.

“We’re just waiting on her to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,'” he revealed, adding the project is “done and sold.” He added Amazon is ready, which lines up with the outlet’s 2019 report that the company paid $25 million for it.

As for why it’s taken so long for the documentary to see the light of day, said the director, “She’s a perfectionist, so we keep adding. It’s been six and a half years of filming, so, yeah, it’s ready to come out.” He then joked, “Maybe it’ll be a 10-year project.”

Berg told Collider in 2020 the delays were caused by Rihanna getting into “new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with.”

With Rihanna headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, it’s possible the documentary could add that chapter in, as well. Despite the wait, Berg is confident Rihanna will sign off on the documentary.

“I don’t really care how long it takes,” he said, adding that working with the singer has been “an enriching experience.”

Interestingly, he also told the outlet he thought Rihanna was joking when she approached him to make her documentary because his work “tends to be a bit more masculine, at least on the surface.”

He’s glad he agreed, revealing, “I’ve loved it — watching her in the studio, seeing her turn Fenty into this billion-dollar entity and, now, being a mom.”

