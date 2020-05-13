It's coming: Katy Perry's new album is due August 14

Courtesy ABC

Courtesy ABCKaty Perry's long-awaited fifth album, her first in more than three years, will arrive later this summer.

A Katy Perry fan Twitter site posted a video of someone asking Alexa, "When does KP 5 drop?" The digital assistant responds, "Katy asked me to let you know that her new album will be released on August 14."

Billboard has now confirmed that the album will indeed arrive on August 14.

The first single, "Daisies," arrives Friday. The new album will be the follow up to 2017's Witness.

As for when KP's baby girl will drop, that's still a mystery, but it'll be sometime this summer.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.