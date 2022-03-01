It’s Britney, Beach: Singer goes nude in Instagram vacation pics

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears is baring it all in a series of Instagram photos of her tropical vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

After sharing a video of herself and Sam aboard a private jet, traveling somewhere for Sam’s birthday, Britney then posted a series of photos and videos of herself lolling in the sand on a beach, completely naked except for some small diamond emojis covering up her naughtiest bits.

She also posted pictures of herself topless, with her hands covering her breasts, both standing up and rolling around in the surf.

Britney’s friend Paris Hilton commented, “Sliving!” That’s the word Paris claims to have invented, which is a combination of “slaying” and “living your best life.”

Tropical vacations seem to be Britney’s favorite pastime: She also took a similar jaunt for her 40th birthday in December, and went to Hawaii in January.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.