The hit show ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming back for an unprecedented 15th season.

This renewal by FX now solidifies the show as the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time. The announcement comes as no surprise to true fans of the show. Executive producer Rob McElheeny had posted he was writing new episodes of the show on Instagram just last month.

Are you a fan of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?’ Does it surprise you that the show has been around for 14 seasons?