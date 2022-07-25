It’s about damn time! Lizzo hits #1 on ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

ABC

Lizzo has knocked Harry Styles off the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Her infectious anthem “About Damn Time” is now the new top song in the country.

This is the Grammy winner’s second song to go to #1, following her breakout hit “Truth Hurts,” which raced to the top of the chart in 2019 and stayed there for seven weeks.

“About Damn Time” spent 14 weeks climbing to the top and finally broke through the iron grip Harry’s “As It Was” had on the chart. Fans streamed Lizzo’s hit 14.3 million times and bought up 14,000 copies over the past week, giving it the edge it needed to go to #1.

It also should be noted that Lizzo now has the official bragging rights to being the first and — to date — only artist to bring the word “Damn” to the #1 spot. Prior to her funky new song hitting the airwaves, the highest-charting single with that word in its title was “Damn!” by YoungBloodz and Lil Jon, which peaked in fourth place back in 2003.

Also, it’s been 20 years since a song with “Time” in its title was at #1 — the last being Ja Rule and Ashanti‘s “Always on Time.”

That’s not Lizzo’s only win. Her new album, Special, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 after selling 69,000 copies and amassing over 37 million streams in its first week.

This becomes her highest-charting album of all time and the highest-charting album released by a woman so far this year.

Her previous album, Cuz I Love You, peaked at #4.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.