It’s a new ball game: Normani sings in new ad for Cracker Jack’s salute to female athletes

Cracker Jack, the caramel-coated popcorn-and-peanut snack, is introducing the first female mascot in its 125-year history — with some help from Normani.

The brand is launching Cracker Jill, special packages with a female sailor on the front, to celebrate women in sports. A new ad starts with images of young girls watching women in various sports, along with the tagline, “Sometimes all it takes to believe you can do something, is to see someone who looks like you do it.”

We then see Normani step to the microphone to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” but instead of singing, “buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack/I don’t care if I never get back,” she sings, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill, no one can stop you if you have the will.”

She continues, “So let’s root, root, root for a girl’s dream, we’re adding our face to the game/And we’ll run, throw, never a doubt/It’s a new ball game.”

“As a young girl, I remember being inspired by athletes and artists who looked like me,” Normani says in a statement. “They made me believe that I could also achieve greatness as I watched them break barriers for women.”

She adds, “I’m proud to be part of a campaign entrenched in inclusivity and empowerment because it’s vital for young girls to see themselves represented and join in on the celebration of the achievements made by the women before them.”

Crack Jack is also donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation. If you donate five dollars or more, you’ll get a free bag of Cracker Jill. While Cracker Jill is being launched to coincide with the 2022 baseball season, the new mascot will continue to be a part of the brand ethos.

