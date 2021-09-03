It’s a… ‘Montero?’ Lil Nas X jokes that he’s pregnant with his first album

Columbia Records

Lil Nas X would like to tell the world that he’s pregnant — with his first album, Montero.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the 22-year-old rapper put on a convincing fake baby bump to star in an over-the-top maternity photo shoot, which included flowing outfits, flower crowns and bouquets of flowers. The slideshow even included a fake ultrasound.

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this,” the Grammy-winner announced. “My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO’ is due September 17, 2021.”

In an interview with People, Lil Nas X explained what inspired him to spoof a maternity shoot. As it turns out, the idea came to him while listening to Megan Thee Stallion‘s verse on one of the album’s tracks, “Dolla Sign Slime.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he dished. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'”

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant’… So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing,” Lil Nas X said. He added that he’s “both the mother and the father” of the album, though the producers who he worked with are “like the dads too…or maybe uncles.”

The faux maternity shoot follows Nas’ recent parody of Drake‘s highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album artwork. Drizzy revealed his album cover on Monday, which features 12 pregnant woman emojis. Lil Nas X then issued his own interpretation of the cover art, claiming the Montero cover consisted of emojis of 12 pregnant men.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.